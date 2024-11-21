Ghana: Sanitation Minister Urges Ghanaians to End Open Defecation

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has urged Ghanaians to put an end to open defecation, as part of efforts to combat the recent cholera outbreak.

According to her, the recent reports of cholera cases in some districts across the country was an alarm to maintain high hygienic measures

Speaking at World Toilet Day yesterday in Accra, she indicated that toilet was a "lifesaving and dignity protector," and noted that good sanitation was a human right, and that every household must own a toilet facility.

World Toilet Day is celebrated every November 19 to create awareness of the lifesaving value of a toilet as well as raise awareness of 3.5 billion people without access to decent sanitation, including 419 million who practice open defecation as reported by the United Nations.

Related Articles

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Toilets for Dignity, Health and Safety.'

"I urge you all to maintain high hygienic measures such as drinking and using safe water, cooking food thoroughly and constantly washing hands with soap under running water. Collectively, we can make cholera outbreak a thing of the past once again," the Minister highlighted.

The Minister indicated that access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene was not a basic human right, but also a foundation for health, dignity and total well-being, citing the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 - Safe toilets for all by 2030 - as one of the key targets government aims at achieving.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Ghana, like in many parts of the world, this lack of access poses a severe challenge, impacting negatively on the health and dignity of our people, especially women and children who are disproportionately affected by inadequate toilets in our homes, communities, schools, commercial areas and even at hospitals," she stated. The Minister further noted that the 2021 Population and Housing Census report indicated that open defecation in urban areas is at 9 per cent, whilst nationally it stands at almost 17.7 per cent. This means that nearly one out of every 10 residents of urban areas practice open defecation.

"25 per cent of the urban populace depend on public toilets as places of convenience. This trend is really worrying as the hygiene at most public and communal toilets leaves a lot to be desired," she added.

Moreover, she said the government had, in light of the phenomenon, made "significant strides" in increasing improved household toilets from around 13 per cent in 2018 to over 25 per cent according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census data.

"Pit The National Sanitation Campaign which was launched in 2017, embodies this commitment, setting ambitious targets to end open defecation and enhance overall sanitation infrastructure across the nation. The 'Toilets for All' programme by the ministry, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, admonishes households to stop open defecation and build their own toilets", she stated.

In a solidarity message, representatives of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) said that when people had better access to sanitation, they are healthier and could work, and contribute to the development of society.