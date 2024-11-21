Ghana: 'Collective Responsibility, Integrity Can Propel National Devt'

The CEO and Co-Founder of Lead For Ghana (LFG), Daniel Dotse, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise addressing systemic cracks that undermine the nation's potential, describing the country's greatest resource as its people.

He said a collective responsibility, leadership, and integrity is what can propel the nation forward.

"Leadership is not about titles or privileges; it's about service, integrity, and action. Ghana's greatest resource is not its gold; it's its people," he added.

He was speaking at 10th anniversary celebration of LFG over the weekend in Accra, on the theme: 'Bold Narratives, New Horizons.'

Related Articles

LFG is a youth development organisation dedicated to education, which recruits and trains graduates, referred to as Fellows, and assigns them to underserved schools nationwide to address educational inequity and improve learning outcomes.

The event included a Leadership Network Summit, Induction of 38 new members into the Alumni Network, followed by an Awards and Fundraising Gala. It brought together LFG alumni, fellows, partners, staff, and supporters to celebrate the organisation's achievements over the past decade and inspire future action.

The evening gala celebrated LFG's impact with a video presentation highlighting its successes. Since its establishment, LFG had trained over 800 leaders through its Fellowship Programme, impacting 133,000 students across 170 under-resourced schools.

It has also improved Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass rates by 100 per cent, achieved 97 per cent, annual improvements in literacy, numeracy, and science, and contributed to infrastructure development, including libraries, IT centres, and classroom blocks.

Mr Dotse likened Ghana to a ship carrying the dreams and aspirations of its people but burdened by a widening hole, symbolising challenges such as corruption, inequality, mistrust, apathy, and weaknesses in education, stressing the urgency of fixing these cracks rather than focusing solely on the ship's direction.

"This ship, our Ghana, cannot be steered to greatness until we first mend its foundation. We must patch the cracks and chart a bold course towards shared prosperity," he stated.

He also highlighted the critical role of Africa's youth, describing them as the "architects of today" rather than the "leaders of tomorrow." He challenged young Ghanaians to step up, take responsibility and lead with courage, resilience, and collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Taking your seat at the table is not about waiting for an invitation; it's about knowing your voice matters and your actions can shift the course of nations," he reiterated.

He further added that "Looking ahead, Lead For Ghana plans to focus on improving foundational literacy and numeracy among early learners in grades 1 to 3, reinforcing its mission to tackle educational inequities and drive systemic transformation."

The CEO and Co-Founder expressed gratitude to their partners, donors, and alumni for their unwavering support, crediting them for its decade-long success.

The awards recognised achievements in categories such as Legacy in Cocoa Community Support, Youth Empowerment and Economic Inclusion, Community Education and Development, Inclusive Growth and Social Innovation.

Others were Commitment to Child Welfare, Environment, Social Inclusion, and Governance Collaboration, Investment in Sustainable Leadership, Public Sector Partnership.

Among the awardees were Ghana Education Service (GES), National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), National Service Scheme (NSS), National Teaching Council (NTC), Ministry of Education

The honoured institutions were celebrated for their contributions to driving innovation, fostering sustainability, and promoting inclusive development in Ghana