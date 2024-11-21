Ghana: Road Crash Deaths in Accra Decline By 14 Percent - Ama Report

Road crash fatalities in Accra declined by 14 per cent in 2023, marking it the third consecutive year of reduction in reported deaths, according to the 2023 Accra Road Safety Report.

The report was developed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with technical support from Vital Strategies, and launched on November 18, at the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, event.

It said road crashes deaths dropped from 102 in 2022 to 88 in 2023 with vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists, accounting for 82 per cent of the deaths.

The report also indicates that men constituted 85 per cent of fatalities and 69 per cent of serious injuries were recorded within the year.

It pointed out that high-risk crash locations included Opeibea Intersection on Liberation Road, Avenor Junction on J.A. Kufuor Avenue, and North Dzorwulu Intersection along the George Walker Bush Highway.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, in a speech delivered on her behalf, commended stakeholders for their efforts in improving road safety.

She, however, observed that while the reduction in fatalities were encouraging, the data underscored the need for further actions to protect vulnerable road users.

"Road safety in Accra has paid with a 14 per cent reduction in deaths in 2023 compared to 2022. I applaud all stakeholders and institutions who have worked tirelessly to bring about this change. "However, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. The report shows that vulnerable road users accounted for a signicant proportion of the deaths, and we must continue to work harder to safeguard them," Mrs Sackey emphasised.

She urged stakeholders to use the report as a guiding tool for developing, implementing, and evaluating road safety interventions.

"As we embark on the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, it is critical that governments and stakeholders prioritise safety as a core value. This report provides data to guide our efforts and demonstrates our commitment to creating safer roads," Mrs Sackey stated. She urged road users to adopt safe practices, "especially as the city approaches the elections and Christmas season. Drivers must desist from drink-driving and reduce speed. Pedestrians are also cautioned to use provided walkways and crossroads at designated crossings. Together, we can make our city safer for all."

Mr David O. Adonteng, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, expressed concern over the rising incidence of road accidents in Ghana, and called on stakeholders to intensify efforts to promote road safety advocacy.

He thanked all stakeholders including doctors, road safety organisations, non-governmental organisations, the media, transport operators, and other collaborators, for their commitment to the programme.

Mr Adonteng praised the police and road engineers for their contributions to improving road safety.

He called on all Ghanaians to be active advocates for road safety and emphasised the importance of education, sensitisation, and enforcement in reducing road crashes and fatalities.

"Let us preach road safety in churches, schools, and homes. Women have a particular important role to play in influencing their husbands and families to adopt safer road practices," he said.

Mr Alfred Asiedu, the president-elect of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), said there was the need for road safety education to reach every electoral area in the country.

He underscored the role of decentralisation in bringing governance and essential services closer to the people and gave the assurance of using his new position to promote road safety awareness. --GNA