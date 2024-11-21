The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has seized a 40-foot container at the Tema Port.

The container numbered MEDU4496951 was shipped from the United States.

Officials found 53 pistols, 74 magazines, and 65 live rounds of ammunition concealed in suitcases.

The shipment, which had been falsely declared as containing vehicles and personal effects, wasfollowing thorough investigations by the GRA's Intelligence and Preventive Units.

Commissioner of Customs, Brig Gen Zibrim Ayorrogo, confirmed the story, saying, "Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to unravel the full details of the shipment and its intended recipients."

He warned the public that "anyone who would import ammunition without the requisite license or permit is committing a crime and will be made to face the full extent of the law."

The agent and consignees who were arrested have been granted bail.

The Customs Division has assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding Ghana's borders and preventing the illegal importation of arms and other contraband.