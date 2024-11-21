COP29 High-Level Event - Africa's Green and Inclusive Future

announcement

What: Presentation and panel discussion on "Africa's Green and Inclusive Future: Climate and Biodiversity Solutions in the African Development Bank's Ten-Year Strategy" at COP29.

WHO: African Development Bank Group, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), World Bank Group

When: Thursday, 21 November 2024, 11:30-13:00 Baku Time (GMT+4)

Where: Africa Pavilion, Blue Zone, COP29, Baku, Azerbaijan

The African Development Bank, alongside key partners, will host a side event at COP29 to highlight strategic interventions for climate change adaptation as envisioned in its new Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033).

The Bank's new Strategy prioritizes climate resilience and biodiversity as fundamental pillars for fostering a prosperous, inclusive, and integrated Africa. It underscores the critical need to mobilize climate finance, invest in natural capital, and strengthen partnerships to tackle the escalating impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Thursday's event will showcase the Bank's commitment to sustainable growth, focusing on climate action and biodiversity protection. It will also serve as a platform for dialogue with key stakeholders and policymakers, encouraging collaboration to advance the goals of the new Strategy.

Speakers will include: