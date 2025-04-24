2025 World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings - High-Level Event On Measuring the Green Wealth of Nations - Natural Capital and Economic Productivity in Africa

announcement

What: High-Level Side Event: Presentation of policy report "Measuring the Green Wealth of Nations: Natural Capital and Economic Productivity in Africa," advocating for the inclusion of natural capital in GDP measurement.

Who: African Development Bank Group, African Union Commission, African governments, international development partners, public and private investors, diplomatic corps, foundations and philanthropies, civil societies, think tanks, academic institutions, and researchers.

When: Thursday, 24 April 2025; 12:00-14:00 Eastern Time (16:00-18:00 GMT)

Where: Africa House, 1640 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington DC.

The African Development Bank Group, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, will host a high-level side event during the 2025 International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. The event will feature the presentation of a report, "Measuring the Green Wealth of Nations: Natural Capital and Economic Productivity in Africa."

The report was adopted during a meeting of African Heads of State and Government on the sidelines of the World Leaders' Summit at the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on 14 November 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, and H.E. William Ruto, President of Kenya and Chair of the African Union Committee of Heads of State on Climate Change.

This event will explore the importance of properly valuing Africa's green wealth and integrating the value of these services into national accounting systems. It also aims to build strategic partnerships and foster coordination and advocacy to develop continental and global support for increased investment in valuing countries' green wealth and mandating its inclusion when rebasing gross domestic product.

