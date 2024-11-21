Nigeria: Abia - Police Rescue Officers Attacked By Gunmen in Ohafia

The Abia State Police Command has rescued two officers, ASP Etim Obungha and Corporal Chukwu Odoemelam, who were injured during an attack at a checkpoint in Asaga, Ohafia Local Government Area.

The attack, carried out by gunmen, claimed the life of ASP Etet Uboulo before the assailants fled.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the rescue operation led by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Isa Danladi, in the Ohafia area. She also disclosed that the slain officer's body was recovered.

In her statement, Chinaka said: "The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, led an operation along Asaga Road by Terry Key in the Ohafia axis to apprehend the hoodlums who ambushed and attacked officers on patrol duty at about 07:30hrs.

"The hoodlums, unable to withstand the firepower of the police officers, fled the scene after their attack was repelled. During the operation, ASP Etim Obungha was successfully rescued unhurt, while Corporal Chukwu Odoemelam, who sustained a bullet injury, was rushed to the hospital and is responding to treatment.

"Tragically, ASP Etet Uboulo, who did not survive the earlier attack, was recovered at the scene.

"Some exhibits were also recovered from the crime scene, and investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators."

Chinaka assured residents of strengthened security measures, noting that tactical teams, operatives from the Ohafia Area Command, and personnel from the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army are patrolling the area.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons with bullet wounds or unusual movements of vehicles to the police.