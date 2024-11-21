Nigeria: Pro-Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa Arrested in Finland

21 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The Finnish police said Mr Ekpa "has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria."

Controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been arrested by Finnish Central Criminal Police.

Mr Ekpa is the leader of Autopilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He was arrested alongside four others on Thursday on suspicion of terrorist activities, a Finnish newspaper reported.

The Finnish police said they suspect that Mr Ekpa "has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria."

The report said the possible imprisonment of the pro-Biafra agitator would be discussed on Thursday (today) in the district court of Päijät-Häme.

"The police suspect that the man ( Ekpa) has promoted his efforts from Finland with means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-eastern Nigeria.

"The man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels," the Head of the investigation, Crime Commissioner, Otto Hiltunen of the Central Criminal Police, was quoted as saying.

Details shortly...

