Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is on a four-day working visit to Sierra Leone, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to strengthen regional cooperation and tackle shared challenges.

While the visit is regarded as a diplomatic success, it has sparked criticisms at home, where the Boakai administration faces mounting concerns over security, governance, and economic stagnation.

During meetings with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, President Julius Maada Bio, Boakai highlighted Liberia's focus on agriculture, food security, and regional stability.

The two leaders applauded each other's agricultural initiatives and pledged to deepen collaboration under the framework of the Mano River Union (MRU).

They also discussed cross-border trade, democratic reforms, and regional peace efforts.

However, critics argue that the Boakai government's rhetoric on development and cooperation does not align with Liberia's current realities.

The visit occurred as Liberia grapples with security challenges, including the disappearance of a Guinean national within its borders.

The incident has raised alarms across the MRU region, exposing weaknesses in Liberia's law enforcement and border security.

Pundits say the government has failed to address these vulnerabilities, leaving citizens and neighboring countries at risk.

"While President Boakai is discussing peace and stability in Sierra Leone, the security situation at home remains dire," said Emmanuel K. Gaye, a political analyst in Monrovia. "The government has yet to present a clear plan to tackle cross-border crime and human trafficking, issues that continue to strain relations in the region."

President Boakai also used the visit to highlight his administration's focus on agriculture as a driver of economic growth and job creation.

However, many Liberians remain skeptical, citing rising food prices, unemployment, and a lack of tangible progress in revitalizing the sector.

Meanwhile, the joint communiqué issued at the end of day two of the visit emphasized mutual support for initiatives such as Sierra Leone's leadership in the United Nations Security Council and Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat for 2026-2027.