Monrovia, Liberia — The National Commission on Disabilities is pleased to announce the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, taking place from November 30 to December 3, 2024, at Jackie's Multipurpose Complex in Ganta, Nimba County.

This year's theme, "Strength in Inclusivity - Every Ability Counts," highlights the importance of inclusive communities where every individual's unique abilities and potential are recognized and valued.

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, December 1, 2024 with an inspiring Sports Day at the Ganta Sports Pitch. Participants will take part in a series of adapted sporting events, including wheelchair basketball, kickball, and amputee football matches. These activities aim to showcase the talents and capabilities of persons with disabilities, breaking down stereotypes and encouraging participation in community sports.

On Monday, December 2, attendees will gather at Jackie's Guest House for a Dialogue on Disabilities and the ARREST Agenda. This discussion will explore the intersection of disability inclusion and national development priorities, focusing on how Liberia's ARREST Agenda can be strengthened through inclusive policies and programs that support people with disabilities.

The celebration will culminate on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the official International Day of Persons with Disabilities, with a special event honoring the achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities.

Renowned Liberian musician King Caro is scheduled to perform, adding to the spirit and significance of the day's festivitiess along with artists from Nimba County.

The National Commission on Disabilities Executive Director Samuel Dean said the importance of fostering an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities.

"Our commitment to inclusion is unwavering. 'Strength in Inclusivity' means recognizing that every individual, regardless of ability, has a valuable role to play in our society. This celebration is a reminder that every ability counts and that true progress is achieved when we uplift all members of our community. This is the foundation of the ARREST Agenda," he said.

The National Commission on Disabilities extends an open invitation to community members, advocates, and allies to join in celebrating this important event.

Mr. Dean believes thatthe country can build a future that prioritizes accessibility, acceptance, and opportunity for all.