Liberia: Medica Liberia Launches Second Phase of Srgbv Project in Southeast to Empower Schools and Communities

Medica Liberia has launched the second phase of its project aimed at reducing school-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) in southeastern Liberia. Titled: "Empowering Teachers, Students, and Parents to Take Action Against SRGBV in Southeast Liberia - II," the project is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through the British Embassy in Liberia. This phase builds on the success of the first, with a focus on enhancing education and safety for students, particularly girls, in rural areas.

During the launch, Madam Mbalu Jusu, Head of Programs at Medica Liberia, highlighted the achievements of the first phase and detailed the expanded reach of the second phase. The project now includes more rural high schools in Sinoe County, aiming to address SRGBV by training teachers, parents, and local education authorities in prevention and response strategies. To reinforce these efforts, Medica Liberia has established Anti-Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) committees and formed boys' and girls' clubs in participating schools. These initiatives empower students to take part in the fight against sexual exploitation and abuse while providing peer-led support systems.

A key aspect of the second phase is advocacy and policy dialogue, with Medica Liberia working closely with both local and national stakeholders to ensure the implementation and enforcement of the national PSEA guidelines in schools. This aims to establish a solid policy framework that will not only address current issues, but also prevent future incidents of SRGBV.

Joanna Markbreiter, Deputy Ambassador of the British Embassy in Liberia, served as key launcher at the event. She expressed strong support for the initiative, noting that it aligns with the UK's broader commitment to addressing gender-based violence worldwide. Markbreiter emphasized the importance of the project in creating safer, violence-free educational environments in Sinoe County.

"I am proud that the UK is supporting Medica Liberia's work to tackle SRGBV and ensure that all students--boys and girls--have the opportunity to learn in a safe environment," said Markbreiter. She explained that the project's goal is to equip students with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their bodies and relationships, fostering a supportive learning atmosphere.

The project's key components include: Establishing peer support clubs for boys and girls; Training youth champions to prevent and respond to GBV; Educating teachers, parents, and education leaders to recognize and address violence early and promoting the message that violence is never the solution.

Markbreiter also discussed the broader issue of SRGBV, which she described as a pervasive global challenge, affecting one in three women worldwide. She shared a personal reflection on how attitudes toward school violence had shifted in the UK over generations, emphasizing that positive change is possible within a single generation. She expressed confidence that the Medica Liberia project could spark similar progress in Liberia.

In her remarks, Sona Sesay, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to Medica Liberia for their efforts and promised to work collaboratively to ensure the safety of girls in schools. She also thanked the British Embassy for funding the project.

For her part, Atty. Yah V. Parwon, Country Director of Medica Liberia, also addressed the attendees, calling on the Ministry of Education to ensure the effective implementation of policy guidelines across all schools in the southeastern region. Atty. Parwon highlighted the progress made with the establishment of protective structures in schools, including the formation of boys' and girls' clubs, SEA groups, and the Education Stakeholders Act. However, she emphasized that much work remains to be done, particularly in raising awareness and ensuring the consistent enforcement of SRGBV policies.

She urged the Ministry of Education to distribute copies of the relevant guidelines and policies to all public schools in Liberia to support efforts in addressing SRGBV. The Medica Liberia Country Director further stressed that these guidelines are essential for creating a safe educational environment for all students.

The event, which was attended by government officials, representatives from the British Embassy, youth groups, and members of the University of Liberia, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against SRGBV in Liberia. Medica Liberia, a non-governmental women's rights organization, has been at the forefront of providing holistic support to survivors of gender-based violence, incorporating health, legal, and psychosocial services based on feminist principles.

The second phase of the project is expected to continue building momentum in the fight against SRGBV, ensuring that students in Sinoe County--and beyond--can pursue their education in a safe and supportive environment.

Medica Liberia's work continues to be instrumental in addressing gender-based violence and advocating for systemic change, with the backing of both national and international partners.