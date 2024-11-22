Liberia: Pro-Koffa Group Condemns Majority Bloc's 'Illegal' Restructuring of House Leadership

Monrovia — The removal of two senior members of the essential Ways, Means and Finance committee and the suspension of three lawmakers of the House of Representatives Tuesday is raising serious legal and procedural issues on whether the "majority bloc", presided by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, is acting in line with the law or outside the law.

Representatives Dixon Seboe of Montserrado County's 16th district and Ellen Attoh-Wreh of District Five in Margibi County, Chair and Co-Chair were removed from their positions. In a motion, members voted to remove Seboe and Attoh-Wreh due to their frequent absences.

Also, Representatives Marvin Cole of District Three, Bong County, Chair on Rules, Order and Administration, his Co-chair, Abu Kamara of Montserrado County's 15th District, and Edward Papay Flomo of District 13 in Montserrado County were suspended for their failure to appear before the "majority bloc" following allegations of violating the House's rules.

In announcing the removal of Seboe and Attoh-Wreh, Fallah said: "The positions of Rep. Seboe and Rep. Attoh Wreh have been declared nullified, and the Ministry of Finance will be duly informed that all transactions that have to do with the House of Representatives the both distinguished colleagues will have no authority anymore. We also instruct you [the Deputy Chief Clerk] to have the Comptroller of the Honorable House of Representatives the specimen that has to do with the signatures are now declared suspended by those two colleagues pending the appointment of new acting leadership of the Ways, Means and Finance Committee. And it is so ordered here."

Deputy Speaker Fallah, at the same time, commenced with the appointments of members to the new committees, naming Rep. P. Mike Jurry (District #1, Maryland County) as Chairman on Ways, Means and Finance Rep. Dorwohn T. Gleekia (District #6, Nimba County) as Co-chairman of the Subcommittee on Revenue, and Rep. Michael Thomas as Co-chairman of the Subcommittee on Expenditure. Fallah announced that additional appointments would follow in the coming days.

However, several provisions of House of Representatives' Standing Rules are in the limelight, with each side interpreting in a way that supports their argument.

Pro-Koffa bloc: 'Illegal' Restructuring of House Leadership'

The pro-Koffa bloc, led by embattled House Speaker, has slammed the reconstitution of the Ways, Means and Finance committee, saying it's a violation of rules 54.1 and 54.2.

Rule 54.1 of the House's Standing Rules says "all committee chairpersons and members shall serve for (3) three years, but only the chairperson and co-chairperson are subject to removal by 2/3 majority vote of the members of the House for a cause."

The pro-Koffa faction said it's unthinkable that the "majority bloc" will take such a decision when both chambers are facing legitimacy crisis, blaming the Executive branch for influencing their decision. "It is not surprising that the absentee lawmakers, constituting themselves as a so-called majority, with the aid and comfort of the executive, have engaged in a series of unlawful measures. The House is now proceeding on a dangerous slippery slope, buoyed by the artless acquiescence by the Executive. A sad day for Liberia."