West Africa: Gambia, Ghana Sign MOU On Ecowas Roaming Implementation

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Ghana on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ECOWAS roaming service aimed to improve quality and effective connectivity across the bloc.

The signing was a significant step in the country's commitment to enhancing mobile communication roaming services, bringing greater connectivity and opportunities to African citizens.

Held under the theme "Roaming Regulation Implementation," the long-day session brought together senior officials of PURA, officials from Ghana, and representatives from Africell, Comium, Telecel-Ghana, NCA, MTN-Ghana, Qcell, and Gamcell.

It also presents a platform for discussion on the roaming situation between MNOs in the Gambia and Ghana, featuring roaming traffic routing and termination rate and direct link, collaboration, and fraud.

"Today, we also take a moment to reflect on the long-standing and fruitful relationship between the people of Ghana and the Gambia," Dr. Njogou L Bah, the Director General of PURA remarked while delivering his closing ceremony speech.

Through this MoU, he added: "We have reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening these ties, particularly in the area of telecommunications, where both nations have shown great potential for growth and collaboration."

Bah viewed the agreement as not just about formalizing a partnership, but celebrating Ghana's instrumental role in shaping the telecommunications landscape across Africa.

He further said: "We aim to enhance cooperation between the NCA, PURA, and the mobile network operators (MNOs) of both our countries."

Bah went on to say that the agreement would also give an opportunity to further strengthen Gambia's digital infrastructure and improve access to information.

By enhancing communication networks across borders, he added: "We are laying the foundation for stronger economic ties, cultural exchanges, and mutual understanding. Ghana's role in this initiative will help drive the growth of a more interconnected and prosperous Africa."