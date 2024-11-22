Nigeria Day At COP29 - Celebrating Diversity and Driving Climate Action

Baku — The Nigeria Pavilion came alive with vibrant colors, cultural pride, and meaningful discussions during the celebration of Nigeria Day this week at COP29.

While traditionally celebrated on October 1st as Nigeria's Independence Day, this event brought a touch of home to the global stage, showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage and unwavering commitment to tackling pressing climate challenges.

Unity and diversity took center stage, symbolized by the green-and-white scarves worn by participants.

Jennifer Kennedy Joma, a staff member of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat in Nigeria, aptly noted: "Today is Nigeria Day. We got to celebrate diversity in Nigeria, the culture, the cloth. You can see everybody is wearing a particular scarf, carrying green and white, which is Nigeria's color. Green signifies agriculture, white signifies peace."

The pavilion was abuzz with traditional attire, lively discussions, and prideful representations of Nigeria's identity and resilience.

Yet, beyond the cultural festivities, the day served as a platform to spotlight the nation's challenges and strides in climate adaptation.

The hustle and bustle at the Nigeria Pavilion at COP29. Aishwarya Bajpai/IPS

Recent devastating floods across Nigeria have heightened the urgency for effective solutions. Representatives from various sectors--agriculture, energy, and youth development--engaged directly with government ministers in rare, open dialogues to bridge grassroots concerns with national policymaking.

A focal point of these discussions was Nigeria's role in global climate finance.

As COP29 is billed as the Finance COP, highlighting the nation's vast potential, Joma expressed hope for tangible collaboration.

"We hope to get the finance that the name stands for. We hope they look beyond what Nigeria is putting out there and understand that there is a lot Nigeria can bring from the minerals, especially from the marine part."

Nigeria's appeal extended beyond showcasing its rich resources--it was also a call for trust and partnership.

"We want to meet investors. We want to meet developers and then see what we can bring. There are plans on the ground; there are concepts on the ground. Work with us and see that your finances can be trusted fully with Nigerians," Joma emphasized.

Inclusivity in climate action was another cornerstone of the day. The Minister for Youth and Women, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, highlighted the critical contributions of these groups to building climate resilience.

At the same time, the Minister for Electricity and Gas, Adebayo Adelabu, presented renewable energy as a transformative tool for nationwide electrification.

Nigeria Day at COP29 was more than just a celebration of culture; it was a declaration of purpose. It showcased a nation ready to harness its heritage and resources to lead global climate action.

As the day concluded, Nigeria's message was unmistakable: with collaboration, innovation, and trust, it is poised to transform its vision for sustainability into a reality for both its people and the world.