Liberia: Majority Bloc of Lower House Elects Ruling Party's Koon As Speaker As Koffa Heads to Supreme Court

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Members of the Majority Bloc have elected Representative Richard Koon (Unity Party, District 11, Montserrado County) as their new Speaker. The election took place in the joint chamber after the bloc declared the Speaker's post vacant.

The decision followed the reading of a resolution calling for the removal of the sitting Speaker. The resolution, signed by 50 lawmakers, was read by Deputy Chief Clerk Comicks Chea.

In a surprising move, the bloc prevented Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah from calling a vote to officially endorse the resolution. Instead, the decision was noted and adopted during their plenary session.

The Majority Bloc instructed the House's clerical staff to notify the Executive, Judiciary, Senate, and diplomatic community about the change in leadership. They also called on the Executive to strip Speaker Koffa of all amenities associated with the office and transfer them to the newly elected Speaker, Richard Koon.

Additionally, the bloc passed a motion giving Speaker Koffa a one-week ultimatum to vacate the Speaker's office.

'Nothing Has Happened'

Speaker Koffa has downplayed the Majority Bloc's actions. On his Facebook page, he dismissed the move, stating: "Nothing has happened."

Lawmakers loyal to Koffa condemned the Majority Bloc's actions, describing them as a mockery of democracy. They vowed to return to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Some lawmakers who had initially signed the resolution for Koffa's removal claimed to have withdrawn their signatures through notarized affidavits. These include:

· Rep. Matthew Joe (Grand Bassa)

· Rep. Thomas Goshua (Grand Bassa)

· Rep. Prescilla Cooper (Montserrado)

· Rep. Bintu Massalay (Grand Cape Mount)

· Rep. Rugiyatu Barry (Montserrado)

· Rep. Luther Collins (Gbarpolu)

This development marks a significant shift in the leadership dynamics of the House of Representatives, intensifying political tensions among lawmakers.