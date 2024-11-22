Liberia: House of Representatives Condemns Attempts to Undermine Leadership, Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — The leadership of Liberia's House of Representatives has issued a strong statement condemning what it describes as "unconstitutional and unlawful attempts" to undermine the authority of the legislative body. The statement, released on Thursday, warned that these actions represent a grave threat to Liberia's democratic principles.

The leadership claims the efforts, allegedly orchestrated by a self-proclaimed "majority bloc," involve tactics that disregard constitutional norms and procedural frameworks. These actions, according to the House's leadership, jeopardize the credibility of Liberia's institutions and erode the collective will of the Liberian people.

The leadership said:"The unconstitutional and unlawful attempts to undermine the leadership of the House of Representatives represent a grave threat to Liberia's democratic principles. These efforts, orchestrated under the guise of a so-called majority bloc, employ tactics unworthy of honorable lawmakers. Such actions erode the credibility of our institutions and undermine the collective will of the Liberian people.

It continued: "The leadership of the House reaffirms its commitment ot upholding the Constitution of Liberia and the rule of law. We believe that any grievances or disagreements among lawmakers must be resolved through established legal and procedural frameworks. The manipulation of democratic processes and disregard for constitutional norms not only jeopardize the integrity of this august body but also risk destabilizing the nation as a whole."

The House leadership reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Liberian Constitution and called for any grievances among lawmakers to be addressed through established legal channels. They emphasized the importance of unity and respect for the rule of law as critical pillars for safeguarding the nation's democracy.

The leadership further appealed to the judiciary to intervene, describing it as the "ultimate arbiter" capable of restoring order and preserving the sanctity of Liberia's democratic institutions.

"The courts must step in to restore order, protect the rule of law, and preserve the sanctity of Liberia's democratic institutions.

We call on all lawmakers, regardless of affiliation, to prioritize the nation's interest above personal or political ambitions. Unity, respect for the law, and adherence to constitutional principles remain the foundation upon which Liberia's democracy stands. Let us not lose sight of the responsibility we owe to our people and our nation," the statement said.

In a call for unity, the House urged all lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, to prioritize the nation's interests above personal or political ambitions. "Liberia's democracy shall not be subject to manipulation. It is our collective duty to protect and preserve it," the leadership said.

The statement comes amid heightened political tension following the majority bloc election of Richard Koon as their Speaker.This latest move to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has heightened tensions on Capitol Hill.