Gambia Switch Attention to World Cup Qualifiers After Failing to Grab Spot in Afcon

21 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after failing to grab a place in the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Morocco.

The Scorpions missed the opportunity to qualify for the continent's biggest football fiesta after finishing third-place in Group A of the qualifiers with 8 points after six group matches.

The Gambia will turn their attention to their 2026 World Cup qualifier matches.

The Scorpions sit fifth-place in Group F of the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers with only 3 points after four qualifier matches.

The Gambia won one match and lost three.

Coach Jonathan Mckinstry and his Scorpions charges must beat Kenya in their fifth qualifier match in March 2025 to fancy their dreams of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after failing to secure a place in the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.

