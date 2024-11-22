Nigeria: Davido Turns 32, Holds Livestream Birthday Concert for Fans

This festival aims to showcase the richness and diversity of storytelling in Black American, European, and African cinema through a vibrant programme schedule.

Nigerian global music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is 32 today, and he is marking the milestone with a live stream "Davido & Friends Birthday Concert" to his fans worldwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Grammy-nominated singer stated this on his X account (formerly Twitter) with a post, "B DAY PARTY @StateFarmArena."

The post has reaffirmed his earlier announcement to create an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide with the highly anticipated "Davido & Friends Birthday Concert" held in the United States.

According to the Afrobeat superstar, he is hosting the 32 birthday concert at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia, his place of birth.

Kiswe streamed the concert live for fans worldwide. This American internet video company develops live streaming and interactive video platforms, particularly for sporting events and concerts.

An array of artistes performing alongside Davido include South African Grammy-nominated singer and producer Musa Keys, Ghanaian band The Compozers, rappers Darkoo and Odumodublvck, ECool, Cuhdeejah, Emmerson and Mayorkun, among others.

NAN also reports that, as part of the birthday events, Davido announced earlier in the week an N300 million donation to orphanages and organisations combating drug addiction among young people across Nigeria.

In recent times, the "Timeless" crooner has made it a tradition to make goodwill donations to orphanages on his birthday as an opportunity to give back to society.

He started this charitable tradition on his birthday in 2021 when he made over N200 million in donations after sharing his bank account details on his X page.

After that, he announced that he planned to donate the funds to orphanages across Nigeria to celebrate his 29th birthday.

Davido Foundation

In 2022, Davido founded the Davido Adeleke Foundation with the help of other charitable organisations in a bid to help vulnerable children in society.

The following year, the foundation announced that it had donated over N200 million to orphanages across Nigeria, with 13,818 children as beneficiaries.

Born on 21 November, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Davido is the youngest of five siblings and his father's third-born son.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He attended the British International School in Lagos, and at the age of 16, he returned to the US to study Business Administration at Oakwood University in Alabama.

Davido later dropped out of Oakwood University to pursue music full-time and relocated to London, where he worked on his vocals.

After returning to Nigeria in 2011, Davido paused his music career and agreed to honour his father by enrolling at Babcock University.

He graduated from Babcock in July 2015 with a degree in music after his father paid the university to start a music department for an inaugural class of one student.

Davido came to the limelight as a professional artiste with his 2012 debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, which mixed Afrobeat and hip-hop.

Some of his albums include 'A Good Time' (2019), 'A Better Time'(2020), and 'Timeless'(2023), alongside hit singles such as 'Ekuro',' Skelewu', 'IF', 'FIA', and 'Assurance'.

He won Best African Act at the 2017 MOBO Awards, including BET and MTV honours, among other accolades, and several Grammy nominations.

The singer has six children, three girls and three boys (one of whom is now deceased). On 25 June, he married his long-term partner, Chioma Rowland, in a glamorous ceremony in Lagos.

(NAN)