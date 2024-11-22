Nigeria: Troops Eliminate Notorious Terrorist, 114 Others in One Week - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops have killed a notorious terrorist commander named Munzur Ya Audu in North East and 114 others through well-executed operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said that serious efforts had been emplaced to dismantle the capabilities as well as destroy the networks of the terror groups.

He added that troops were also actively targeting terrorist logistics bases and other structures that had an affiliation to terror groups.

"During the week under review, troops neutralised 115, arrested 238 and rescued 138 kidnapped hostages.

"Furthermore, troops recovered 145 assorted weapons and 3,825 ammunition, comprising one GPMG, two PKT guns, 68 AK47 rifles, two AK56 rifles and 24 fabricated rifles.

"Also recovered are 28 dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, six locally made pistols, one pistol, eight pump action guns, one hand grenade, four fabricated hand grenades, one RPG bomb and three explosives.

"Others are 2,093 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 246 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG/PKM ammo, 129 live cartridges, 28 shotgun cartridges, 500 empty case of MG ammo and 147 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo," he said.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 61 terrorists, apprehended 34 suspects and rescued 32 kidnapped hostages within the week.

In the North Central, he said troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, neutralised 18 violent extremists, nabbed 48 persons and rescued 48 kidnapped hostages.

In the North West, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, neutralised 28 terrorists, apprehended 77 persons and rescued 57 kidnapped hostages.

Buba said the Air Component conducted air interdiction on the hibernating of terrorists at notorious terrorist kingpin's Sadiku's and Sola's in Safana and Batsari areas of Katsina State.

"The air component acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated and their structures were destroyed.

"Similarly, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13, the air component conducted air interdiction on terrorist enclaves in Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara, killing several terrorists and destroyed their logistics," he said.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised six terrorists, apprehended 13 violent extremists and rescued one kidnapped hostage during the week.