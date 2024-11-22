Nigeria: Only 3 Out of 21 LGAs in Anambra Open Defecation-Free, Says Unicef

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that only three out of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in Anambra State are free from open defecation.

The LGAs--Aguata, Anambra East, and Nnewi North--hold this distinction, with Aguata and Anambra East classified as semi-urban, while Nnewi North is urban.

However, investigations reveal that open defecation remains a significant challenge in areas such as Onitsha South (Upper Iweka axis), Ogbaru (Okpoko and surrounding communities), Anambra West, Ayamelum, and Awka North.

During a media briefing to mark World Toilet Day, UNICEF's Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) specialist at the Enugu Field Office, Mrs. Rebecca Gabriel, emphasized that the three ODF-certified LGAs risk losing their status if they fail to maintain required standards. Conversely, she noted that other LGAs could achieve ODF certification with dedicated efforts.

Gabriel outlined the criteria for safe toilet facilities, which include proper containment, evacuation systems, and facilities for treating waste.

A study by UNICEF revealed that 3% of the population in Anambra still practices open defecation, making it the second-highest rate among the five South-East states under the Enugu Field Office. Abia State recorded the lowest rate at 2%.

Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, Officer in Charge of UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, described open defecation as a significant challenge undermining health, education, and community well-being.

"Toilets are central to our lives--they represent peace, protection, and health. When toilets are inadequate or broken, pollution spreads, leading to deadly diseases," Akinleye stated.

UNICEF highlighted funding shortfalls as a barrier to progress. While an annual investment of ₦168 billion is needed nationwide to achieve ODF status, only ₦15 billion was allocated between 2018 and 2022.

Other challenges include limited private sector participation, inconsistent public awareness campaigns, and insufficient engagement of religious and traditional leaders in promoting hygiene practices.

UNICEF called for increased government commitment, private sector involvement, and active community engagement to tackle open defecation and ensure healthier communities.