Libya/Nigeria: Libyans Accuse Super Eagles of Match-Fixing Loss to Rwanda

Despite Super Eagles playing without seven regulars in the final AFCON 2025 qualifier against Rwanda in Uyo on Monday, a Libyan news outlet, Libya Akhbar has alleged that Nigeria deliberately lost the home match to Amavubi to shut out the Mediterranean Knights from the continental fiesta scheduled for Morocco next year.

The Libyans last qualified for the AFCON in 2012 and had a controversy-ridden confrontation with Nigeria in the Match-days 3 and 4 of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. They lost three points three goals to Nigeria as punishment for their over 20-hour abandoned airport lockdown of the Super Eagles delegation last month and were held to a barren draw in their final game by Benin Republic to crash out on seven points.

Both Benin Republic and Rwanda finished on eight points but the Cheetahs went through on superior goals difference. Nigeria topped the Group D on 11 points.

But the Libyan news outlet insisted yesterday that Nigeria lost deliberately to Rwanda.

"The question of Nigeria's defeat to Rwanda (1-2) remains hanging in people's minds: Was there an intention to exclude Libya from the competition?

"The answer may remain ambiguous, but what is certain is that Libyan football needs radical reforms, whether in technical planning or crisis management football needs radical reforms, whether in technical planning or crisis management."

"On the other side of the group, Nigeria's 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in the Green (Super) Eagles' home ground added more controversy, especially since the result raised doubts about Nigeria's intentions in this encounter.

"The match between Nigeria and Rwanda was a shock to the Libyan fans.

"The fans expected a comfortable win for Nigeria, which would have kept Libya's hopes alive if they defeated Benin.

"However, the scenario was contrary to expectations. Nigeria's one-goal lead turned into a two-goal loss, as if the Green (Super) Eagles had abandoned their competitive spirit.

"The scene raised many questions in sports circles: Did Nigeria deliberately lose to eliminate Libya?"Libya Akhbarasked in an editorial published online.

Meanwhile, the Government of Benin Republic has condemned in very strong terms "acts of barbarism" by Libya during their final AFCON 2025 qualifier in Tripoli on Monday and demanded sanctions against the North African nation.

Video clips showed Benin being attacked after they held hosts Libya to a scoreless draw to qualify for the AFCON in Morocco.

Benin Captain Steve Mounie described the situation as "a war zone".

Benin Government spokesman, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, announced on Thursday that official protests were immediately made to the relevant football authorities.

"From Monday itself, the protests were formulated in accordance with the rules of the art by the Beninese State," he disclosed.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs acted where he should act. The Minister of Sports and the President of the Beninese Football Federation were instructed to take the necessary actions at the level of the umbrella bodies.

"We will ensure that the interests of our national team are defended.

"Acts of barbarism have no place in football, and Benin demands exemplary sanctions to prevent such excesses," concludes the statement from the Benin Republic spokesman.