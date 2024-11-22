Nigeria: NAF Airstrike Sparks Controversy Over Civilian Casualties in Katsina

An airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force in Shawu village, Ruwan Godiya district of Faskari local government area of Katsina State has left some people feared killed and others injured, raising questions about the safety of civilians during military operations targeting terrorists.

The strike, which occurred early Thursday morning, was reportedly targeted at neutralising bandits terrorising the region.

However, local sources claimed that the operation mistakenly hit civilians.

A resident of the state, Salihu Bamle Bakatsine, shared the news on his X handle, stating: "Moments ago, the Nigerian Air Force mistakenly bombarded the Shawu community. Several people are now confirmed dead, and many others injured. May the Almighty have mercy on those who lost their lives and grant healing to the injured."

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security, Dr. Nasiru Mu'azu, responding to the development, however refuted claims of accidental bombing.

Mu'azu emphasised that the operation was a precision strike, targeting known bandit hideouts in the area.

"Whoever told you the attack was accidental lied. The bomb was dropped on purpose; terrorists were the target. The Nigerian military is highly professional, striking only after thorough surveillance and confirmed intelligence," Mu'azu stated.

He further described Shawu as a stronghold for bandits and criminals, adding, "Shawu has become notorious for harboring terrorists, which is why the area was targeted."

The chairman of the Faskari local government area, Musa Ado Faskari, stated also echoed similar view.

"The airstrike was precise because bandits have infiltrated the community. While it's unfortunate that innocent lives were lost, many residents had already fled Shawu due to the overwhelming presence of criminals."

Initial reports indicate at least four fatalities, with the number of injured yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are still assessing the situation to determine the full extent of the damage.

The airstrike has sparked mixed reactions, with some lauding the military's efforts to combat terrorism, while others question the adequacy of measures to safeguard civilians in conflict zones.

Shawu village has reportedly become a hotbed for criminal activities, including kidnapping and banditry, further complicating military operations in the region.

As investigations continue, the incident highlights the delicate balance between combating terrorism and protecting innocent lives in Nigeria's ongoing battle against insecurity.