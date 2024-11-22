Nigeria: DHQ Denies Navy Personnel Aiding Oil Theft in Niger Delta

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described as "cheap blackmail " the allegations by the Chief Executive officer of Tantita Security, Government Tompolo that Nigerian Navy personnel were aiding oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Tompolo had alleged that the Nigerian Navy personnel were fighting at cross purposes with his organisation which is trying to boost oil production in the country.

Responding to the allegation, Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba while fielding questions on from journalists on Thursday at the biweekly update on military operations, said both organisations were working for the same purpose and should team up rather than trying to take credit or discredit one another.

"I'm almost laughing because it's laughable. But what I want to say about this sort of situation is this, in such situation, we seek cooperation, not conflict.

"That's what we want, that is what our people want. That is what Nigeria wants. We want to increase the crude oil production of our nation to help our nation. That is the mainstay of our economy. We don't want all this back and forth.That's not what we want. We are going to continue to try to work together. We all are partners.

"We should move faster in the interest of our nation. Particularly at this time that we need that revenue.

"So that will be my response to that. We will work together with our partners and I think that all this cheap blackmail should stop," Gen. Buba said.

He reiterated that the aim of the armed forces counterinsurgency operations across the country remained to find terrorists and destroy them wherever they are hiding.

The Defence Spokesperson added that the military was achieving this aim, "We will bring overwhelming military force upon them in order to destroy them or cause them to surrender. Indeed, we are achieving both. We are decimating them. And several of them have begun to surrender," he said.

Commenting on the Lakurawa terrorist group, Buba said the military was no longer interested in their origin but focused on destroying them for "posing threat to national security.

"Our one big goal, to dismantle this terrorist group, destroy their military capabilities as well as their fighting capabilities. We are doing just that,".

General Buba who also spoke on the recent attack on military check point in Abia State and allegations of reprisal attacks by the military on the community, said the troops were targeting the terrorists and not innocent citizens

"Indeed, on the 13th of November or thereabouts, our troops at a checkpoint within the vicinity of that community were attacked. We recorded some casualties. Indeed, we recorded three casualties.

"Now, some members of the community say that they have abandoned the location, taking the troops to carry out what do you call it? I need to remind you that we are a professional force. That is not how we operate. Even as much as there will be consequences for the terrorist group that escalated that situation, our targets are not innocent Nigerians.

"Our targets are the terrorists, and we will go after them, or are going after them. And sooner than later, I will break you to pieces. We are taking up the battle," Buba assured.