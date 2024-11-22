Nigeria: Biafran Separatist Simon Ekpa Detained in Finland Over Alleged Terrorism in Nigeria

A Finnish-Nigerian municipal politician and Biafran separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, been detained by the Päijät-Häme District Court on probable cause for incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

The alleged offence occurred in Lahti on August 23, 2021.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is also seeking the detention of four other men on terrorism-related charges.

Ekpa, who has represented Finland's National Coalition Party (NCP) in local roles, currently serves on Lahti's public transport committee. He is also notorious for spearheading a separatist group in Nigeria advocating for the establishment of an independent Biafran state in Migeria's South-East region.

According to the NBI, Ekpa is suspected of using his leadership position in a Nigerian separatist group to promote actions that have led to violence against civilians and authorities in South-eastern Nigeria. The efforts were believed to have been coordinated from Finland, including through Ekpa's social media channels.

"This activity has been carried out, among other means, via social media channels," said Detective Chief Inspector Otto Hiltunen in a statement.

The NBI stated that its investigation focuses on a Finnish citizen of Nigerian descent, born in the 1980s, suspected of publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent. The police also suspected four other individuals of financing terrorism. All five were apprehended earlier this week.

Among the suspects, Ekpa resides in the Lahti region, while two others have addresses in Helsinki. One suspect has no registered address in Finland.

Recall that Ekpa has previously been implicated in criminal activities. In 2023, Finnish police detained him on suspicion of fundraising fraud but released him later the same evening.

Ekpa's separatist activism has drawn global attention, particularly his calls to boycott Nigerian elections.

"No elections will be held! Nigerian elections will not be allowed in Biafran territory in 2023," he declared in a video on social media.

Ekpa has also publicly justified the use of violence.

"I support violence against Nigerian government forces. This is self-defence. They constantly attack us and have committed numerous war crimes. We have no choice but to defend ourselves," he stated.