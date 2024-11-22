Nigeria: 2027 - Come, Continue Your Father's Legacy in Lagos - Middle Belt Group Tells Seyi Tinubu

The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, urging him to take over as governor of Lagos State in 2027 to continue building on the Bola Tinubu structure and legacy.

The Lagos branch of the group anchored their endorsement on the detribalized nature of Seyi Tinubu whom they believe, like his father was capable of lifting Lagos to a new height.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lagos Eko Hotel, Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam

Deputy National Publicity Secretary Middle-Belt Forum, Capt Brent Kane, National Youth Leader

Middle-Belt Forum, stated that Mr Tinubu has empowered all tribes within and outside Lagos, just like his father and deserves to be given the opportunity to lead the people of Lagos who are mainly people of different tribes and religions.

According to the group, only a detribalized and accommodating individual of Seyi Tinubu can successfully manage Lagos State among people of different tribes.

The group said, " Who else will the people in Lagos support if Seyi Tinubu accepts to run for the highest office in Lagos State? Seyi knows no tribe, no religion and no gender. He believes in all people irrespective of their tribe and religion. Those of us from the middle belt are mostly at a disadvantage in mix-tribal states such as Lagos. With Seyi Tinubu in the saddle, there is no doubt that our interest will be protected."

Speaking on the unique personality of Mr Tinubu, the group said, "There are many sons and daughters of presidents across the country whom we have carefully assessed. Many of them have been scored very low in terms of inter-personal relations. Most of them don't come close to people but Seyi is exceptionally different.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His limitless link to other tribes makes it possible for us to adjudge him as one of the most detribalized young persons in Nigeria currently. He will surely address the tribal sentiments and grudges many of us bear in Lagos. To crown it, he has firm roots in the southeast as he is married to a South Easterner. This is a plus.

"In the wake of the massive flood in Borno, Seyi was quick in his response. We saw how he mobilized his friends and colleagues to the flood-ravaged state and donated massively. How many president's sons or daughters have been actively involved in such a rescue mission? He is exceptionally good.

"His office is for all tribes and religions. There is no tribe or religion from what we have gathered that is not found working with him.

"We wish to state that the Lagos chapter of the middle-Belt youths received the nod of the national body in Abuja to go ahead with this endorsement having evaluated the effort of Mr Seyi Tinubu towards national integration and youth activism.

"We are aware of his roles towards empowerment of youths of all tribes in the past year and this is what modern leadership entails.

"Consequently, we call on Mr Seyi Tinubu to get ready to put on the leadership toga come 2027. It is now or never!"