Angola: Over 100 People Die of Malaria in Nine Months in Southern Cunene

Ondjiva — At least 188 people died of malaria from January to September this year in southern Cunene province, out of a total of 95,913 cases of the disease diagnosed by the region's health authorities, ANGOP learned on Thursday.

According to the epidemiological situation report from the Provincial Health Office, compared to the same period in 2023 there was an increase of 72 deaths and 16,359 cases of the disease.

The incidence of malaria this year was 7.57 percent, the mortality rate was 0.14 and the lethality rate was 1.98 percent, the source has said.

As regards to HIV/AIDS, 613 new infections were recorded, as well as 46 deaths, with a decrease of 114 cases and two deaths.

In the period under review, the health sector recorded 5,812 cases of malnutrition in children under five, 107 of which resulted in death, a reduction of 1,549 cases and nine deaths compared to the same period in 2023.

The report also indicates that 23, 96 cases of acute respiratory infections were recorded, which caused 14 deaths, compared to 27,672 cases and 60 deaths in the same period last year.

It adds that regarding acute respiratory diseases, 14,810 cases were reported, 2,278 less cases, with 20 deaths, as well as 11,131 cases and one death from diarrheal diseases, compared to 13,672 in 2023 and 10 deaths.

The sector also recorded 1,327 cases of tuberculosis, causing 73 deaths, compared to 1,149 cases recorded in the previous period, as well as 4,393 cases of typhoid fever, compared to 3,702 last year.

Cunene province has 162 health units, including a provincial hospital, six municipal hospitals, a missionary hospital, 44 health centers and 110 medical posts.FI/LHE/MCN/TED/AMP