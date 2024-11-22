Nigeria: Technology and the Future of Counter-Terrorism in Nigeria

opinion

IN today's increasingly complex security landscape, Nigeria faces a multitude of threats that demand a comprehensive and cutting-edge approach to ensure the safety of its citizens, economy, and critical infrastructure.

The maritime sector, a vital component of Nigeria's economy, requires advanced technology to prevent piracy, smuggling, and other illicit activities that can compromise national security.

Broader security threats, including terrorism and cyber-attacks, necessitate a holistic approach that integrates cutting-edge technology across various sectors to ensure a unified and effective response.

The use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics can help identify and disrupt terrorist networks, predict and prevent attacks, and improve the overall effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts.

Airport security is also a critical concern, as it serves as a gateway to the country and a hub for international trade and commerce.

Additionally, cutting-edge technologies like biometrics, surveillance systems, and cybersecurity solutions can enhance security of critical infrastructure, borders, and public gatherings, making it more difficult for terrorists to operate.

Also, cargo carriage, including shipping and logistics, require advanced technology to prevent the smuggling of contraband and ensure the safe transportation of goods.

In this regard, one can only but consider the option represented by firms like the Advonics Services Nigeria Limited, ASNL, which, through its operation, recognizes the importance of a holistic cutting-edge technology approach to address these security challenges.

The ASNL theory, I have found out, provides a comprehensive framework for addressing the complex security challenges facing Nigeria. By integrating cutting-edge technologies across the maritime, broader, airport, and cargo carriage sectors, Nigeria can create a robust security nexus that prevents the movement of terrorists, terrorist financing, and the smuggling of weapons and explosives.

The theory also emphasizes the importance of coordination and collaboration among stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector organisations, and international partners, to ensure a unified and effective response to terrorism.

The adoption of cutting-edge technology and the implementation of the ASNL theory can significantly enhance Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts. By leveraging advanced technologies and integrating security across different sectors, Nigeria can stay ahead of terrorist organisations, improve the safety and security of its citizens, and promote economic growth and development.

Furthermore, the ASNL theory can serve as a model for other countries facing similar security challenges, demonstrating the effectiveness of a holistic and technology-driven approach to combating terrorism.

The ASNL theory proposes that a holistic cutting-edge technology is essential for ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria's maritime, broader, airport, and cargo carriage sectors. This theory is predicated on the idea that these sectors are interconnected and that a threat to one sector can have a ripple effect on the others.

The theory consists of four key components:

1. Maritime security: This component focuses on the use of cutting-edge technology such as unmanned underwater vehicles, UUVs, maritime drones, and advanced sensors to detect and prevent threats in the maritime domain.

2. Broader security: This component encompasses the use of cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence , machine learning, ML, and data analytics to identify and mitigate threats in the broader security domain, including cyber threats and terrorism.

3. Airport security: This component emphasizes the use of cutting-edge technology such as biometrics, advanced screening technologies, and intelligence gathering to ensure the safety and security of airports and air travel.

4. Cargo carriage security: This component focuses on the use of cutting-edge technology such as container scanning, cargo tracking, and monitoring to prevent the smuggling of contraband and ensure the safety of cargo carriage.

By integrating these components, Nigeria can create a robust security nexus that ensures the safety and security of its citizens, economy, and critical infrastructure.

Delving into its background, I discovered that ASNL evolved from a humble beginning as a carrier for private sector services in specialised home automation to a foremost security company, offering cutting-edge security products and services that cater to the telecoms, maritime, aviation, transportation, and logistics industries.

In 2019, it made a groundbreaking achievement by introducing the first-of-its-kind liquid explosive detection system in Africa. The EI-LS1525 Liquid Security Inspection System is said to be a game-changer in combating terrorism and ensuring maximum security at Nigerian airports. This innovative technology can detect and differentiate various liquids, including hazardous and explosive substances, using computed tomography scans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The successful deployment of the liquid explosive detection system at Nigerian airports, as acknowledged by former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, marks a significant milestone in ASNL's mission to revolutionise security measures in Nigeria.

The Minister described the cutting-edge technology, which efficiently detects and differentiates various liquids, as a testament to ASNL's commitment to innovation and excellence.

As emphasized by Emmanuel Egboh, CEO of Advonics Services Nigeria Limited, the achievement sets a precedent for Africa to follow, reinforcing ASNL's position as a leader in providing holistic cutting-edge technology solutions that ensure a safer Nigeria.

The benefits of the ASNL theory include:

Enhanced security and safety, improved efficiency and effectiveness,increased transparency and accountability,better coordination and collaboration among stakeholders

In addition, it has also emerged that the attendant economic benefits are enhanced through increased trade and investment.

By adopting a holistic cutting-edge technology approach, Nigeria can create a safer and more secure environment for its citizens and economy, create a robust security nexus and critical infrastructure.

*Adeyemi, a security analyst, wrote from Lagos