Nigeria: Naira Gains N28.85 Against Dollar At Official Market

21 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Naira on Thursday appreciated at the official market trading at N1,658.67 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira gained N28.85 .

This represents a 1.7 per cent gain, compared to the previous trading date on Wednesday when it exchanged at N1,687.52 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 163.66 million dollars on Thursday, down from to 173.29 million dollars recorded on Wednesday.

At the Investor's and Exporter's (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,707.50 and N1,631.00 against the dollar.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.