Nigeria: Naira Gains N28.85 Against Dollar At Official Market

The Naira on Thursday appreciated at the official market trading at N1,658.67 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira gained N28.85 .

This represents a 1.7 per cent gain, compared to the previous trading date on Wednesday when it exchanged at N1,687.52 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 163.66 million dollars on Thursday, down from to 173.29 million dollars recorded on Wednesday.

At the Investor's and Exporter's (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,707.50 and N1,631.00 against the dollar.