Ghana: Security Expert Cautions Against Influx of Firearms Into Country

A security consultant, Professor Kwesi Aning, has raised the alarm over the growing sophistication of firearms entering the country, particularly during election years.

He said the development signalled an increased demand for military-grade weapons.

Prof. Aning's assertion follows the recent interception of 40-foot container containing concealed cache of firearms and ammunition at the Tema Port, by Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The container, numbered MEDU4496951 and shipped from the United States, was found to contain 53 pistols, 74 magazines, and 65 live rounds of ammunition hidden in suitcases.

In an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, Mr Aning said every electoral year since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, has witnessed a surge in the inflow of small arms into the country.

He, however, noted that prosecutions for illegal firearm possession remained minimal, with little to no accountability for those arrested, undermining deterrence efforts.

Additionally, Prof. Aning pointed to the sophistication of weapons seized in recent years, emphasising that criminal elements were increasingly acquiring military-grade firearms.

He attributed this to the influence of powerful 'backers' and a lack of sustained attention on the issue.

"So this particular container and the criminality around the use of false identification and the types of guns shows that the appetite for more sophisticated military-grade guns is on the increase because people know they would go scot-free.

"They are well connected. They have godfathers that protect them and we will make the hullabaloo and tomorrow, something will happen then we will all forget about it," Prof. Aning noted.

The security expert also expressed concern about the broader regional context, with West Africa experiencing significant shifts in arms flows over the past decade.

He referenced findings from research conducted in the last decade noting that around 2 million unregistered guns were uncovered in Ghana.

Prof. Aning stressed that while the current situation may seem small compared to the broader West African arms crisis, "it remains a serious concern for Ghana's security," particularly in light of rising violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel.

Officials found 53 pistols, 74 magazines, and 65 live rounds of ammunition concealed in suitcases, and the agent and consignees, who were arrested have been granted bail.

The shipment, which had been falsely declared as containing vehicles and personal effects, was intercepted on November 4, 2024, following thorough investigations by the GRA's Intelligence and Preventive Units.

Commissioner of Customs, Brig Gen Zibrim Ayorrogo, confirmed the story, saying, "Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing to unravel the full details of the shipment and its intended recipients."

He warned the public that "anyone who would import ammunition without the requisite license or permit is committing a crime and will be made to face the full extent of the law."

The Customs Division has assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding Ghana's borders and preventing the illegal importation of arms and other contraband. - Myjoyonline.com