Nigeria: Ekiti Workers to Enjoy N70,000 Minimum Wage From December

Yinka Oyebode writes that workers and pensioners in Ekiti State will from December, 2024 begin to earn the N70,000 minimum wage.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state effective December 1, 2024.

The approval followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the state Government and leaders of Organised labour in the state.

According to the MoU, the new minimum wage will cover all strata of Ekiti workers, as well as pensioners.

The wage agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; while leaders of the labour centres in the state signed on behalf of workers.

Olomojobi said Governor Oyebanji approved the template the way it was presented by the committee based on the Governor's commitment to prioritising workers' welfare and wellbeing.

While describing Governor Oyebanji as a "worker - friendly Governor" who desires the best for workers in the state, the Head of Service used the opportunity to express her appreciation to the labour leaders for their understanding, patience and dexterity in achieving the best for the workers.

She also thanked Ekiti workers for waiting patiently for the outcome of the decision of the committee and for their unwavering trust in the state government that it will give them the best deal.

Olomojobi called on workers to reciprocate the government gesture by enhancing their service delivery through their commitment to the success of the administration.

According to her: "Today is another landmark in the history of Ekiti State as we come together to sign the new minimum wage for Ekiti State Public servants. I want to first appreciate our Governor, who on the 31st August, 2024 put together the committee to negotiate Ekiti state public service minimum wage. This committee has taken not less than eight weeks to meet to deliberate on the minimum wage for Ekiti state.

"I want to emphasize that this was a very painstaking process, it was a process that brought to bear the funds available to Ekiti. In the midst of this, Mr Governor bent forward and backward to accommodate our yearnings, and today we have agreed on the minimum wage to be paid in Ekiti State.

"In the past few weeks, we have also put together the consequential adjustment and I am happy to announce that the Governor of Ekiti State is bringing out the best for every public worker in the state.

"I have had the privilege of looking at what is done across the nation and I congratulate Ekiti state workers for having the best deal. Today we will be endorsing the consequential adjustment, across the state, local government areas, across every parastatals and MDAs in the state. The pensioners are not left out".

In their separate remarks, Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Femi Ajoloko commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts at giving the best to Ekiti workers.

The Labour leaders also noted that the new minimum wage cut across all strata of Ekiti workforce including the pensioners, adding that when the table is compared with those of other states, Governor Oyebanji has given the best.

Also at the brief event were the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Finance and Office of Establishment, Training and Service Delivery.

Governor Oyebanji had since assuming office as the Chief Executive of the state on October 16, 2022 demonstrated strong commitment to workers welfare and wellbeing, in addition to creating economic opportunities for those in the informal sector.

Aside regular payment of salaries and pensions ( usually paid around 22nd of every month), the Governor has also ensured regular payment of deductions to appropriate channels.

In the wake of the subsidy removal last year, Governor Oyebanji also introduced a special wage award of N15,000 to workers and N10,000 to pensioners to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal and the attendant economic challenges .

The wage award, which was initially planned for six months, has since being paid along with salaries and pensions to workers and pensioners, thereby making Ekiti one of the few states paying wage award to workers and pensioners till date.

In a bold attempt to defray outstanding gratuities owed by previous administrations, Governor Oyebanji had in the last two months doled out a total N4.5 billion to pay pensioners.

The new minimum wage reflects the commitment of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration to ensure the state workforce is supported and motivated for a more effective service delivery.

-Oyebode writes from Ado Ekiti.