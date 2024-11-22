Nigeria: Govt Strikes Deal With IOM On Revised Migration Policy, Says 6.1m Nigerians Still Displaced

22 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — The federal government has revealed that no less than 6.1 million Nigerians are still displaced due to natural disasters and insecurity.

The figure was revealed by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Tijani, yesterday in Abuja during the Technical Working Group on Migration and Development.

Aliyu announced that the government and International Organization for Migration (IOM) would come together to strategize on how to formulate policies on migration and which will curb the irregular movement of persons from one part of the nation to another.

He added that the migration policy will critically task and review the Zero Draft of the National Migration Policy presented by the Policy Review Committee.

He said: "As I speak with you today, we have 6.1 million Nigerians that are displaced. Displacement is a major issue today and that is why we are doing everything possible to ensure that those people that are displaced were living in the camps are removed from those camps through the provision of skill acquisitions.

"The reason we are here is to look into national policy on migration which in 2022 we agreed that it should be reviewed.

"All the necessary processes were followed and today we have received a draft. We will look at it holistically and that is why almost all the thematic groups that are related to issues of migration were invited so that they will look at the migration policies with a view to give their own inputs and to come up with policies that will guide our workings in the next five years.

"The objectives of our session are clear: to officially receive and review the Zero Draft, understanding the revisions and proposed frameworks.

"To engage in detailed discussions, offering constructive feedback and recommendations that will enhance the policy;

"To harness our collective expertise and ensure that the policy remains responsive to Nigeria's migration dynamics while advancing our national interests.

"The success of this review depends on our active participation and collaboration. Your expertise is invaluable, and I encourage you all to contribute meaningfully to the discussions."

