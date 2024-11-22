Liberia: ALJA Condemns Boakai's Attempt to Undermine Separation of Powers Principle

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has expressed consternation over the decision of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to bypass House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa in the submission of the national budget for Fiscal year 2025 to the House of Representatives.

An ALJA statement signed by Melissa Annan, national secretary-general, and approved by Joey Kennedy, national president,

described the action by President Boakai as deeply troubling and a tacit attempt to undermine the country's constitutional order, which is significant to the Principle of Separation of Powers between the 3 branches of government.

The Principle of Separation of Powers is foundational to ensuring the fair and effective functioning of government and preventing the concentration of power in one branch of government

ALJA, therefore, argues that submitting the budget through the Deputy Clerk instead of the Speaker of the House of Representatives goes against best practices and undermines good governance and the rule of law--principles that President Boakai committed himself to upholding.

As a media advocacy organization dedicated to promoting good governance, ALJA emphasizes that each branch of government should respect its constitutional role and maintains that the Legislature, as the first branch of government, must operate independently to uphold the checks and balances essential to a healthy democracy.

ALJA also expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing crisis within Liberia's House of Representatives, which has disrupted legislative functions and impacted other branches of government. This crisis, marred by internal divisions, bribery allegations, and constitutional violations, has the proclivity to erode public trust in Liberia's governance. ALJA is particularly concerned about reports suggesting that the Executive Branch may be aligning with one faction, posing further risks to the separation of powers and exacerbating the impasse.

ALJA urges the leadership of the House of Representatives and all stakeholders, including the civil society and international partners to support dialogue and adherence to democratic norms as well as engage in good-faith negotiations in order to peacefully and lawfully resolve the crisis.

ALJA stands firm in its commitment to advocating for good governance and respecting the constitutional separation of powers and states that the prolonged impasse and the appearance of Executive favoritism in the crisis at the House of Representatives , jeopardizes the credibility of Liberia's governance and democratic stability..

ALJA is a U.S.-based Liberian media advocacy organization committed to promoting press freedom and fostering good governance through media advocacy. Founded in 1998, ALJA supports accountability and integrity in Liberia's political affairs.