Nigeria: Dozzy Couture Opens New Showroom in Lagos

Dozzy Couture, a men's fashion brand, has officially opened its new showroom at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

The grand opening over the weekend drew fashion enthusiasts, clients, and industry stakeholders eager to explore the brand's exquisite collection.

The showroom features an extensive collection of ready-to-wear men's clothing, including kaftans, traditional attire, corporate and casual wear, and accessories.

The space is designed to provide a one-stop destination for men seeking modern and traditional styles tailored to meet contemporary fashion demands.

Speaking at the launch, Dozzy Obinwanne, the CEO and founder of Dozzy Couture, highlighted the brand's commitment to redefining men's fashion.

"We created Dozzy Couture to offer men's fashion that blends quality with style and accessibility. This showroom allows us to bring that vision to life, offering a place where men can find everything they need while supporting Nigeria's growing fashion industry."

Chinwe Obinwanne, the brand's marketing and communications manager, emphasised the importance of customer experience.She said, "This new showroom isn't just about the clothes; it's about the whole experience. Our clients can come in and find what suits them and leave feeling confident and well-dressed. We're happy to be able to serve our customers better and contribute to Lagos's reputation as a leading fashion hub."

Godwin Nwabunka, CEO of Grooming Center Group, represented by Chijioke Okafor commended the brand's dedication to excellence.

"Dozzy Couture's dedication to quality and service stands out. From corporate attire to kaftans, natives, and even uniforms for our companies and matriculation gowns for our universities. It's inspiring to witness Nigerian brands like this grow and add value to the local economy." he said.

Longtime customer Tony Ezeani, CEO of Tomez Group Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the brand's consistency.

"Dozzy Couture has always been my go-to en's fashion in Nigeria. I'm glad to have a place where I can now come in, choose what I need, and know I'm getting qualities that meet my expectations.

According to the brand, the new showroom symbolises Dozzy Couture's commitment to supporting Nigeria's fashion industry. By employing local talent, sourcing materials within the country, and pushing forward with innovative designs, Dozzy Couture is making a positive impact on the economy, creating jobs, and helping to establish Lagos as a centre for African fashion.