Nigeria: 1 Out of 4 Nigerians Want to Migrate - NBS

22 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, says one out of four individuals between ages 15 years and above would like to leave their communities permanently or at least temporarily.

The NBS said this in its General Household Survey- Panel (GHS-Panel) Wave 5 2023/2024

The report showed that more men aged 15 years and above wanted to leave their communities representing 31. 2 per cent compared to women at 19.3 per cent.

It said among age groups, 34.5 per cent of people between 20 and 30 years of age would like to migrate.

"This was followed by those between ages 15 and 18 at 26.9 per cent and those between ages 31 and 64 at 25 per cent.

