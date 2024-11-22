President Samia Suluhu Hassan has just arrived in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam, where a building collapsed on Saturday, claiming lives and leaving others injured.

Upon her arrival at the scene, the Head of State inspected the collapsed building before addressing wananchi.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was in Brasilia, Brazil, for the G20 Summit, landed in Dar es Salaam today and headed straight to the site of the Kariakoo building collapse.

Advertisement

Her visit began with a tour of the devastated area at Congo and Mchikichini Streets in the Kariakoo shopping district, where she engaged with residents to understand the challenges they are currently facing.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa accompanied the President and briefed her on the ongoing rescue operations and the measures the government had undertaken in her absence.



Kariakoo building collapse

The tragedy, beyond its immediate human toll, has exposed vulnerabilities in Tanzania’s urban infrastructure and raised urgent concerns about the financial and economic repercussions of poor building standards.

Kariakoo, the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, is a critical driver of Tanzania’s economy, with an estimated 2bn/- in daily trade activity.

The collapse of the multi-story building on Saturday morning around 9:00 AM local time resulted in 16 fatalities, with at least 86 people rescued. Five survivors are currently undergoing treatment, and the incident has sent shockwaves through the city.