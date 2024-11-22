President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised to take decisive action based on the findings of the investigation committee, including demolishing buildings that fail to meet required standards.

Speaking from the scene of the Kariakoo building collapse in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Head of State emphasized that the recent tragic incident sends a strong message to the government about the need to assess the safety of buildings in Kariakoo, the busiest business area in the city.

“A committee has already been formed, and once their report is ready, we will make it public. They will share their findings, recommendations, and proposed actions. If their recommendations include demolishing buildings that do not meet the required standards, we will not hesitate to act accordingly. Whatever the commission advises us to do, we will follow through,” the President said.

She added: “As I was being shown around and observing the structure of the building itself—the walls and the reinforcement—it is clear that the building was not properly supervised during construction.”

President Samia, who had been in Brasilia, Brazil, for the G20 Summit, landed in Dar es Salaam today and went directly to the site of the Kariakoo building collapse. While there, she announced that 20 people had lost their lives as of Wednesday morning.

From the site, the President proceeded to the hospital to check on those receiving treatment, thanking citizens for their various efforts during this difficult time.