Liberia: Senior Pro Unveils New Jerseys for the 2024/2025 LFA Season

22 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Monrovia — Upper Women's League club, Senior Female Professional, has officially unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2024/2025 Liberia Football Association (LFA) season.

The unveiling ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium, brought together fans, players, and officials in a celebration of the club's new look. The vibrant Orange jersey for home games and the sleek Black jersey for away matches are sponsored by Cabana Hotel, a proud partner of the team.

Club President Emmett Stages Glassco highlighted the significance of the new kits, describing them as a reflection of the club's identity and aspirations for the season.

"Today is a significant day for our club as we unveil the new jerseys for the 2024/2025 season. These kits represent more than just our team colors; they symbolize our commitment to excellence and our dedication to our fans. We are proud to collaborate with Cabana Hotel, whose support has been instrumental in making this possible. We believe these new jerseys will inspire our players to perform their best and bring home many victories this season," said Glassco.

Chris Geeply Weah, Chief Executive Officer of Cabana Hotel, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and reiterated the hotel's commitment to supporting the club.

"We at Cabana Hotel are thrilled to be the official jersey sponsor for Senior Female Professional this season. It is an honor to see our brand associated with such a dedicated and passionate team," Weah remarked. "We believe in the club's vision and are committed to supporting them every step of the way. We look forward to a successful season and many memorable moments on the field."

The ceremony concluded with players showcasing the new kits, posing for photos, and interacting with fans, generating excitement for the upcoming season. With fresh designs and a renewed sense of ambition, Senior Female Professional looks forward to making their mark in the 2024/2025 LFA season.

