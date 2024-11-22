Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja Airports Get Full Certification From NCAA

22 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja have acquired full certification from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

Acting Director General of NCAA, Chris Najomo, who spoke during the presentation of certificates to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said Nigeria's aerodrome certificates were inactive from 2020.

Najomo also insisted that while the country had made good strides in the recertification efforts, he said more work should be done.

The DG stated that some of the country's runways and airfield lighting systems required further attention to fully meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, standards.

His words: "The recertification process is not merely a formality; it is anchored in the principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO. As you may be aware, the ICAO Annexes, particularly Annex 14, which pertains to Aerodromes, provide the framework for ensuring that our airports are safe, efficient, and capable of meeting the demands of modern aviation.

"This process involves rigorous assessments of our facilities, including runway conditions and airfield lighting systems, to ensure compliance with these global standards. Specifically, I would like to highlight the ongoing assessments and improvements regarding the two primary runways in Lagos 18R. The runways are crucial for our operations, and their conditions directly influence the efficiency and safety of air traffic.

"We are also focusing our attention on the taxiways A, B, and C, which are vital connectors that facilitate the smooth movement of aircraft on the ground. In Abuja, the primary runway also requires our continued commitment to ensure it continues to meet ICAO standards. Our goal is to enhance these facilities further to provide a seamless travel experience for all passengers."

