Uganda Says It Involved Kenya in Kizza Besigye's Arrest

Nairobi — President Museveni's Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi has said Uganda reached out to the Kenyan government to facilitate the arrest of Kizza Besigye.

In an interview with Uganda's local Television station, Baryomunsi questioned how the arrest and detention could have happened without the full knowledge and support of the Kenyan State.

"Dr. Kizza Besigye was arrested. The government of Uganda was in touch with the government of Uganda. Otherwise, how would you arrest somebody from the middle of Nairobi and then bring him back to Uganda through the airport or even if it was by land without the full knowledge and support of the state there in Kenya," said Baryomunsi.

The minister further stated the Security officials who apprehended Uganda's vocal government critic had prior intelligence information.

He cited personally, together with Besigye, have travelled to Nairobi before but they were never arrested further defending claims of Kenya's involvement in the arrest.

"Many of us do not consume the intelligence the people who arrested him had," said Chris.

The minister's claims come after the Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said he was not aware of any such abduction.

Top civil servant in the foreign affairs ministry, Korir Sing'oei, said he had not even been aware Besigye was in the country.

Kizza Besigye recently appeared before a military court in the capital, Kampala, where he denied charges which include the illegal possession of firearms and negotiating to buy arms abroad.

He appeared along with his co-accused, opposition politician Obedi Lutale, who also denied the charges.

His appearance came after his wife said he was kidnapped in neighboring Kenya last Saturday and sent back home where was being held in a military jail.

Baryomunsi claims also come after National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Kenya Party leader Martha Karua demanded accountability from Kenyan security agencies regarding the alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi and his subsequent detention in a Ugandan military jail.

She criticized the incident in a statement describing it as a violation of both local and international laws.