Uganda: Byanyima Stings Govt for Targeting Opposition Members After Besigye Is Jailed

Dr. Winnie Byanyima, the wife of opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, has criticized the Ugandan government over its alleged practice of fabricating charges against citizens, particularly those in opposition, and trying them in military courts. Byanyima asserted that even the president himself is complicit in such actions.

While addressing allegations against her husband, Dr. Besigye, Byanyima dismissed claims that he was found in possession of firearms, stating that the guns were planted by those who arrested him.

In a press briefing at her residence in Kasangati, Byanyima categorically denied reports suggesting Besigye's arrest involved a struggle, emphasizing that the claims are baseless.

Byanyima also challenged the government to move Besigye's case from the military court to a civilian court, arguing that justice cannot be guaranteed in military trials.

She expressed concerns about the harsh conditions faced by detainees at Luzira Prison but called on Ugandans to continue fighting for their rights. "The current situation Besigye is facing is not new," she remarked, urging citizens to stand up for their freedoms.

Byanyima commended the lawyers' coalition for their efforts to defend Besigye and Haji Obed Kamulegeya, who is also detained. She further warned the government against involving the military in political matters, urging it to return to constitutional governance.

At the time of reporting, both Dr. Besigye and Kamulegeya were being remanded at Luzira Prison.