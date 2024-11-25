Nigeria: Ghari Phc - Ambulance Equipment and Staffing Crisis Threaten Community Health

blog

Ghari Primary Health Centre, the lifeline in the rural town of Ghari Local Government Area (LGA), Kano, is challenged by severe staffing shortages and an inadequately equipped ambulance. Despite adhering to the Minimum Service Package (MSP) guidelines, which require the centre to be operational 24/7.

Although the PHC handles essential services such as outpatient care, immunisation, deliveries, family planning, and laboratory tests, the facility struggles to give adequate medical attention for its patients due to staff shortage, especially vulnerable populations such as women and children. For many residents like Hajiya Nana, Ghari PHC has been of help to her in some instances. She brings her children and sometimes other women to the PHC for medical care. However, she describes the difficulties they face especially at night.

"We are appealing for more staff who will work and stay at night. We sometimes bring sick patient or a woman for delivery at night and we do not see the staff. We must wait and make contact [on the phone] for them to come that night," she stated

Speaking on the challenges faced at the PHC, Yusuf Rabiu, the assistant-in-charge, stated that despite the health workers' commitment, they are often overwhelmed and unable to cover all necessary medical roles. "To be honest, the staff we have are not enough. We need more healthcare providers, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, and midwives so we can be able to do minor surgeries, blood transfusions and things we usually refer patients to other hospitals for."

The management of Ghari PHC resorted to hiring temporary workers to fill the gaps, however, their inadequate remuneration has made it challenging to retain skilled professionals over an extended period.

An unequipped ambulance

The PHC is also not equipped to handle emergencies effectively due to a lack of essential emergency equipment. The available ambulance, lacks oxygen tanks and ambu bags. This has made it necessary for patients requiring urgent care to be referred to hospitals in Kazaure or Bichi - about 100 kilometers away from the Ghari town.

" Many patients may not make it in time," Rabiu stressed but expressed hope that the government will soon prioritise equipping the ambulance to make it a true asset for emergency situations, noting that there have been reports that the state government is planning to upgrade the PHC to a cottage hospital and they are hopeful the move will bring the required improvements and call for immediate implementation.

Existing staff remain overwhelmed

According to Naja'atu Abubakar Rilyanu, a staff in the antenatal unit, the PHC receives more than 400 women for antenatal care (ANC) services every month. Many travel long distances from neighbouring communities like Korofawa, Hugungumai, Duku, and Sodawa due to a lack of fully operational healthcare facilities in their communities.

"We don't have enough staff in the ANC and family planning units, so one person has to handle multiple roles, and this causes long waiting times. There are permanent staff members and some of them come from distant LGAs in Kano. It's difficult for them to come early or stay late, especially for deliveries or even attending to ANC patients. We need more staff [within the communtiy] who can be dedicated. The lack of staff also discourages women from seeking ANC or family planning services here," she explained.

As the dire state of Ghari PHC continues, the community members and healthcare workers have united to appeal to the government for assistance. They are urging for:

Equipment for the PHC's emergency ambulance Recruitment of more staffs within the community and taking in of volunteers for health workforce retention. Renovation of the facility. The repairment of the PHC's boreholes to provide portable water in the facility.

Their call is in line with promoting efficient, equitable, and high-quality health services, especially to women accessing ANC, family planning and immunisation services at the facility as outlined in the second pillar of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal plan for 2023 to 2026. By responding to the immediate needs of Ghari PHC, the government can help foster a safer, healthier community for the thousands of residents who depend on this essential facility every day.