Nigerian Governor Begs Labour to Shelve Planned Strike Over Minimum Wage

24 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

On Wednesday, labour unions in Cross River State issued a notice of a two-day warning strike scheduled to begin at midnight on Sunday.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has appealed to labour unions in the state to shelve their planned industrial action over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage.

Mr Otu said his administration remained committed to the implementation of the new wage of N70,000 recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

He made the appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly, which was held Saturday night at U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, the governor said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

The unions attributed the planned action to the breakdown of negotiations between it and the government.

Organised labour threatened that after the warning strike, industrial action would continue with a nationwide strike on 1 December.

"I appeal to the leadership of organised labour and all affiliates of the NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress) and TUC (Trade Union Congress) to suspend their planned strike.

"I enjoin them to support the government in the quest to improve the lots of our people," Mr Otu said.

He urged the people of Cross River to continue supporting and praying for the administration to achieve its 'People First' mantra.

