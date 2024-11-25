Somalia: Twenty-Two Somali Migrants Die in Madagascar Boat Capsize, Dozens Rescued

24 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Antananarivo, Madagascar — A tragic maritime incident off the coast of Madagascar resulted in the deaths of 22 Somali migrants when two boats they were traveling in capsized, according to Abdullahi Warfa, the Somali Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, speaking to state-run Radio Mogadishu. The boats were carrying a total of 70 passengers, all of whom were Somali nationals.

The exact date of the capsizing was not specified, but Warfa confirmed that the bodies were recovered on Saturday. He noted that 48 passengers were fortunately rescued by local fishermen and are currently receiving medical attention.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident have not been disclosed by the government, but an investigation has been initiated to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Warfa mentioned that the names of the victims would be released via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This incident adds to the growing tally of migrant fatalities in the Indian Ocean for 2024. Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that at least 24 individuals perished when a boat sank near the Comoros Islands, with reports suggesting the boat was deliberately capsized by human traffickers. Among those victims were women, children, and infants.

Additionally, in September, a boat departing from Anjouan in the Comoros, bound for Mayotte, a French department in the archipelago, went missing with 12 passengers, including children and a pregnant woman, never reaching their destination. In August, another similar incident resulted in the death of eight people, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Indian Ocean continues to be a perilous route for migrants attempting to reach Mayotte,

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.