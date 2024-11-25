Somalia: Twenty-Two Somali Migrants Die in Madagascar Boat Capsize, Dozens Rescued

Antananarivo, Madagascar — A tragic maritime incident off the coast of Madagascar resulted in the deaths of 22 Somali migrants when two boats they were traveling in capsized, according to Abdullahi Warfa, the Somali Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, speaking to state-run Radio Mogadishu. The boats were carrying a total of 70 passengers, all of whom were Somali nationals.

The exact date of the capsizing was not specified, but Warfa confirmed that the bodies were recovered on Saturday. He noted that 48 passengers were fortunately rescued by local fishermen and are currently receiving medical attention.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident have not been disclosed by the government, but an investigation has been initiated to understand the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Warfa mentioned that the names of the victims would be released via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This incident adds to the growing tally of migrant fatalities in the Indian Ocean for 2024. Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that at least 24 individuals perished when a boat sank near the Comoros Islands, with reports suggesting the boat was deliberately capsized by human traffickers. Among those victims were women, children, and infants.

Additionally, in September, a boat departing from Anjouan in the Comoros, bound for Mayotte, a French department in the archipelago, went missing with 12 passengers, including children and a pregnant woman, never reaching their destination. In August, another similar incident resulted in the death of eight people, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Indian Ocean continues to be a perilous route for migrants attempting to reach Mayotte,