Nigeria: N500m Not Missing From Customer's Account, Allegations Baseless - Access Bank

Access Bank has refuted allegations that N500 million is missing from a customer's account.

In a statement released on Sunday via its social media platforms, the bank reiterated its commitment to ethical practices, stressing that it neither engages in nor condones unethical behavior.

This came after social media influencer Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, who claimed in a viral video that the bank was involved in fraudulent practices concerning the account of a deceased customer, amounting to N500 million.

Reacting to the allegations, Access Bank stated, "Our attention has been drawn to a video on social media wherein allegations of missing funds and unethical behaviour have been made against Access Bank Plc."

However, in the Sunday statement, the lender said, "Our attention has been drawn to a video on social media wherein allegations of missing funds and unethical behaviour have been made against Access Bank Plc.

"First and foremost, we wish to emphasise that the safety and security of our customers' funds are core priorities that we take seriously. Second, Access Bank Plc does not engage in or condone any unethical behaviour. In the instant case, the allegations of missing funds in the bank are most untrue and baseless.

"There is no N500m or any other fund or amount missing from the subject customer's account or any other customer's account with us.

"We and other independent stakeholders in the banking industry have thoroughly investigated these allegations and independently arrived at the same conclusions. Access Bank Plc operates with the highest ethical standards and we protect our customers' interests whilst also respecting privacy laws."

