Rwanda: Forgiveness - Steve Harvey's Lesson From Kigali Genocide Memorial Visit

25 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

"If you don't forgive, you can't progress," said American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey after a visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial earlier this week.

Harvey, who also met President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, November 20, said forgiveness is an important step toward healing and progress for a country like Rwanda which was shattered by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Harvey said, however, that though the US film industry has the power to let the world know what happened in Rwanda, it is not particularly interested in truth.

"To the world, I think they need to know the real truth, and I think the truth should be told," he said. "I've been in [Hollywood] for a long time, and truth is not their specialty."

He said his visit to made him come to understand Rwanda's tragic history.

"I've come to understand the magnitude of it - one million people [killed] in 100 days. That's frightening. And this happened recently," he said.

Harvey noted forgiveness as a crucial aspect of personal and collective healing.

He said: "Forgiveness is not often for the perpetrator. Forgiveness is for yourself, so you can move on."

"I applaud the survivors. I applaud this country for what you're coming back from and becoming. There's a huge potential and great people here, and your biggest asset is your people. As long as you've got people, you've got a way," he said.

The American investor and entertainer pledged his support for Rwanda's progress.

"Anything I can do to help, I'll do," he said.

