Rwanda: Steve Harvey Eyes Rwandan Youth Talent in Proposed Investments

Popular American comedian and TV host, Steve Harvey said he is exploring investment opportunities in Rwanda, aiming to create jobs, particularly for the youth. Harvey, 67, has visited Rwanda twice in the last two months. Last week, he joined over 800 participants for the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, (FIA), awards and general assembly.

Speaking to the national broadcaster, Harvey described Rwanda as "a unique country" that should serve as an example to others, considering its remarkable progress over the past 30 years.

"We have a lot of work to do in Rwanda. It's a special place, and I think we can build businesses here. My team and I are here to explore investment opportunities because it will help create jobs and provide employment,"

He added; "The fact that you have overcome these challenges is a testament to your leadership. It's proof of good governance. I urge others to come and learn from Rwanda--understand the meaning of kindness, forgiveness, and love."

The African continent with its youthful demographic, holds tremendous investment potential, according to the Family Feud host.

"You need to focus on the youth, as they are the future. I may not have much time left, but I understand the importance of helping the younger generation. They are the ones with innovative ideas and the drive to create change," Harvey maintained.

At 67, Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. has established himself as a prominent figure in entertainment, with a diverse career spanning comedy, television hosting, writing, and business. He is best known for shows such as The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, and Celebrity Family Feud. He has also hosted the Miss Universe pageant since 2015.

On his first visit to Rwanda, Harvey lauded Rwanda's leadership, citing that "I just found a place that is amicable to doing business."

"The leadership here, especially having met President Kagame, is constantly looking to enhance the economy and looking for ways to give young people opportunities."

"We have to create opportunities for the massive population of young people on the continent, and develop skill sets where they can turn into entrepreneurs. And that is what I am here to explore."