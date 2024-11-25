Liberia: Amara Konneh Slams Government's 'Leadership Deficit' Amid Chaos At the House of Representatives

Monrovia — Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh, a once-staunch ally in President Joseph Boakai's rise to power, has slammed the administration, declaring it plagued by a "major deficiency in leadership." In a sharply worded social media post, Konneh lamented the government's inertia amid constitutional and political crises in the Legislature.

The former Finance Minister, who played a pivotal role in the Unity Party's 2023 election victory, expressed discontent with the administration he helped usher into office. In a scathing Facebook post addressing the ongoing stalemate in the Legislature, Konneh wrote: "Tic-tac-toe, a la Supreme Court's decision! Meanwhile, GOL is stuck--hospitals, clinics, schools, businesses, & families continue to struggle. A year ago, this was part of the meaning of the phrase 'Manage your expectations' - a lost year. Sad!"

His post, which garnered over 745 comments and 64 shares at press time, resonated with many, including former regime supporter and political commentator Henry Costa. Costa, under Konneh's post, decried what he described as "insensitive, reckless, and brazen" governance, labeling Liberia a "textbook example of a banana Republic."

Senator Konneh's reply was equally blistering, lamenting a "major deficiency in leadership" within the administration. "It is shameful," he said. "There is a major deficiency in leadership and an appreciation for our being the 8th poorest country in the world. Getting our country off that list should be our primary priority!"

Konneh had been instrumental in establishing the Unity Party's "war room" during the election campaign and organized several high-profile meetings for Boakai in Washington before his inauguration. Now, however, Konneh has emerged as one of the government's most vocal critics.

Supreme Court Steps into Legislative Crisis

The Supreme Court, in a writ issued on November 22, 2024, ordered a faction at the House of Representatives to cease actions aimed at removing Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa while it reviews a petition filed by the embattled Speaker.

The Court directed all parties, including the Minister of Justice and the breakaway lawmakers led by Montserrado County Representative Richard Koon, to file responses by November 26, 2024. It also instructed the majority bloc to halt all proceedings until the matter is resolved.

On November 21, the majority bloc convened in the Legislature's joint chambers, declared Koffa's position vacant, and installed Representative Koon as the new Speaker. The bloc cited dissatisfaction with Koffa's leadership, accusing him of ignoring their grievances.

Koffa, however, dismissed the move as unconstitutional, vowing to remain in office. "Nothing has happened," he declared in a social media post. His allies described the actions as a "mockery of democracy" and a violation of constitutional and legislative norms.

Constitutional Concerns and Budgetary Implications

Koffa's legal team argued that the majority bloc's actions violated Article 33 of the Constitution, which requires a quorum for legislative proceedings. The petition emphasized the implications of the crisis on national governance, particularly the passage of the 2025 National Budget. "The respondents' refusal to attend duly convened legislative sessions has impeded the House's ability to perform its constitutional duties," the petition read.

The legal dispute has also exposed fractures within the majority bloc. Several lawmakers, including Representatives Matthew Joe (Grand Bassa), Thomas Goshua (Grand Bassa), and Rugiyatu Barry (Montserrado), have withdrawn their support for Koffa's ouster, filing notarized affidavits to rescind their signatures.