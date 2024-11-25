Ghana: Farmer Jailed 10 Years for Defiling 15-Year Old Girl

25 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 19-year-old farmer, Alex Aziabu, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Aziabu pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before the Dambai Circuit Court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Seth-Vincent Kpodo, prosecuting, told the court, presided by Mr Osman Abdul Hakeem, that the complainant was a farmer and father of the victim.

The court heard that Aziabu on October 30, 2024, at about 10:30am, without any provocation, chased the victim, who was sent for an errand and was returning home

ASP Kpodo said the convict caught up with the victim, dragged her to a nearby bush and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said the convict after the act, saw blood coming from victim's private part, and

asked her to go home.

ASP Kpodo disclosed that when the victim got home, she informed her parents about the incident.

The court heard that the girl led a team to arrest Aziabu, and he was handed over to the police.

ASP Kpodo noted that the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement, while a police medical form was issued for the girl to attend hospital for examination and treatment.

The prosecution said the endorsed police medical report stated that, "urethral catheter present, no discharged seen but actively bleeding with some clots in the perineum......," which confirmed the act. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.