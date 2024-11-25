Ghana: Radio, TV Presenter in Trouble ...for Allegedly Publishing False News

Kumasi — A Kumasi-based radio and television (TV) presenter has been arrested for offences, including publication of false news by the police to assist in investigation on Saturday.

The suspect, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter at the Wontumi TV and FM, was said to have circulated a video of him on social media making claims deemed misleading, regarding the upcoming December 7 general election.

According to the police, the video, recorded in the studios of Wontumi FM in Kumasi, showed the presenter encouraging voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days, a statement described by authorities as "false and likely to disturb public peace."

The suspect in the video claimed that December 7 presidential elections would be for candidates from number one to seven on the ballot paper, while those from number eight would be cast on different dates after December 7.

A police statement confirmed that the case would be presented before the court for legal proceedings.

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the general public, particularly media practitioners about the serious implications of spreading unverified or false information.

The statement highlighted the potential dangers of such misinformation during a politically sensitive period, stressing the critical role of accurate and responsible communication in maintaining public peace.

As at the time of filing the report, the suspect had been granted enquiry bail.

Ghana's Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), Section 208, states that: "A person who publishes or reproduces any false news or report, with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public, or to disturb the public peace, commits a misdemeanor, "false news" means any news or report which is wholly or partly

false, and which is published or reproduced without lawful excuse or justification."

The implications and penalties of publishing false news under Section 208 can lead to misdemeanour charge, fines or imprisonment (up to 3 years), etc.