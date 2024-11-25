Ghana: Police Chase Lapaz Forex Bureau Attempted Robbery Suspects

The Ghana Police Service is pursuing suspects linked to an attempted robbery at a Forex Bureau, at Lapaz, Greater Accra Region, which took place last Friday afternoon.

Two individuals allegedly entered the Rahama Forex Bureau at Las Palmas, Lapaz, and demanded that the staff hand over all available cash to them.

During the incident, bystanders outside the facility successfully secured the entrance, effectively confining that both the suspects and employees were within the premises.

When the police arrived, they found out that the forex bureau was locked, and both the robbers and employees were believed to be inside the facility.

An eyewitness interviewed by Channel One News reported that the suspects vanished without explanation once the police

arrived, and the premises were under close observation, with indications that the suspects fled through a rear exit.

The police confirmed in a statement that their swift action at the scene thwarted the robbery attempt, reassuring the public that efforts were underway to arrest the suspects and ensure they were held accountable for their actions.

"We would like to assure the public that we will surely get them and bring them to face justice," according to the police